Leukemia & Lymphoma Society provides warmth, comfort to local cancer patients

NORFOLK, Va. - The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) partnered with Subaru of America, Inc. for a fourth year to bring blankets to pediatric cancer patients and their families.

According to a release by LLS, during Subaru's Loves to Care month in June, visitors to local Subaru retailers were able to write messages of hope for cancer patients. Those messages, along with 80 blankets, were delivered to the Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters Tuesday.

LLS said that the blankets are both meant to help keep patients warm as they continue their fight against cancer and to provide hope to the millions of patients and families impacted.

Khiem Tran with LLS said that the organization plans to provide more than 13,000 blankets to cancer patients across Virginia.