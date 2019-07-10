Hampton University basketball standout Jermaine Marrow invited to Chris Paul’s camp

HAMPTON, Va. (Hampton Sports Information) – First Team All-Big South selection Jermaine Marrow was invited to attend Chris Paul’s annual Elite Guard Camp, which will be held July 18-21 in Paul’s hometown of Winston-Salem, N.C.

After finishing one point shy of the Pirates single season record of 855 held by Rick Mahorn, his 854 points was the most in a NCAA Division I-era season for Hampton University. He has already rewritten the Pirates record books as he finished first in both single season free throws attempted (269) and free throws made (218).

Marrow also finished with the fourth highest single season points total in Big South Conference history along with the seventh highest single season scoring average in Big South Conference history (24.4). He ended his junior season with 1,987 points and is within range of Rick Mahorn’s school record of 2,418 career points. Marrow is on pace to become the 16th player in Big South Conference history to score 1,000 points in his first two years in the league.

He has now been named to the following teams:

Big South Conference – First Team All-Conference

First Team All-ECAC

First Team NABC All-District

BOXTOROW HBCU National Player of the Year

BOXTOROW – First Team All-American

VaSID Second Team All-State

Paul designed the intense, three-day camp to teach players the skills to reach the next level. Camp alums are a list of NBA All-Stars and potential ones including Ja Morant, the No. 2 overall pick in this year’s NBA Draft, Kemba Walker, Bradley Beal and NBA Champion Steph Curry.