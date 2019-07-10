Hampton Roads community comes together to help local firefighter severely injured doing yard work

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – After a fall while doing yard work shattered the legs of one Virginia Beach firefighter, community members and local firefighters are determined to help the first responder.

Dustin Rice, who fell 8 feet from a latter back on June 27 trying to trim some limbs from a tree in his yard, is now back at his house after two weeks in the hospital and multiple surgeries. And a few gifts from are helping the married man who has two young daughters recover a little easier.

According to the Virginia Beach Fire Department, firefighters built a ramp so Rice can access his home with a wheelchair but that’s not the only surprise waiting for him. A Suffolk Fire Captain who has a small roofing business on the side heard about Dustin’s accident and agreed to lead an effort to put a (much needed) new roof on the home Dustin shares with his wife and two young daughters.

Southside Building Services is also helping with the labor needed on the roof. And Kempsville Building Materials and Allied Building Materials are providing a new skylight.

Good luck with the recovery, Dustin!

