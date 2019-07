NORFOLK, Va. – Firefighters in Norfolk responded to a garage fire Wednesday morning around 1 a.m.

According to officials, the fire was in the 4600 block of Robin Hood Road. Firefighters were able to get the blaze under control within 15 minutes of getting there.

The fire did not reach the main home. The garage was detached from the house it was next to.

No one was hurt in the fire.