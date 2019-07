Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Prevention techniques like sunblock and shade are the best way to avoid sunburn. But there is still a good change you will experience a burn at some point this summer.

Ferne Elsass from Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters shares some remedies to relieve sunburn pain and how to manage when you or your child gets a bad burn.

For more information visit www.cdc.gov/cancer or chkd.org.