3 people test positive for rabies in Bay Colony after encounter with rabid fox

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Three people tested positive for rabies after an altercation with a fox in the Bay Colony area of Virginia Beach.

According to the city, the encounter happened Saturday in the 100 block of Willow Drive.

If you suspect that you may have been exposed, seek treatment immediately, as rabies is fatal if left untreated.

If anyone in your household, including your pet, has had any exposure to stray or wild animals in the area within the past few weeks, you should contact your physician. You can also contact the Health Department at 518-2700 between the hours of 8:15 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

City officials advise not to call 911 unless there is an emergency.