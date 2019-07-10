3 people in Bay Colony neighborhood attacked by rabid fox

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Three people had an altercation with a rabid fox in the Bay Colony area of Virginia Beach.

According to the city, the encounter happened Saturday in the 100 block of Willow Drive.

Virginia Department of Health officials said three people on a golf course were attacked by the fox. The fox was euthanized and tested positive for rabies.

The people will be OK as they were taken to the emergency room to start a rabies treatment. The treatment is 100% effective, VHD officials said.

If you suspect that you may have been exposed, seek treatment immediately, as rabies is fatal if left untreated.

If anyone in your household, including your pet, has had any exposure to stray or wild animals in the area within the past few weeks, you should contact your physician. You can also contact the Health Department at 518-2700 between the hours of 8:15 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

City officials advise not to call 911 unless there is an emergency.