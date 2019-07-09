Woman arrested after stabbing mother to death in Gloucester County home, deputies say

Christa J. Pohorence

GLOUCESTER Co., Va. – A woman was arrested Tuesday morning after police say she stabbed her mother to death.

In the early morning hours, the Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home in the 1600 block of Abingdon Lane regarding a reported homicide.

When deputies arrived on scene they found that 72-year-old Marsha Joan Pohorence was deceased inside her bedroom.

Police are saying that the victim’s daughter, 29-year-old Christa Joanne Pohorence, had stabbed her mother to death. Pohorence was arrested on scene and charged with second degree murder and stabbing while in commission of a felony.

Pohorence is currently being held in the Gloucester County Jail on no bond. The investigation is ongoing.

There is no further information at this time.

