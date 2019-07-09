Woman arrested after stabbing in Accomack Co.

Posted 5:35 pm, July 9, 2019, by

ACCOMACK Co., Va. – A woman has been arrested after a stabbing took place on the Eastern Shore Sunday.

Around 3:27 a.m., Sheriff Todd Godwin says that the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office received a call from the Eastern Shore 911 Center regarding a woman who had been stabbed at a residence on Fleming Road in Horntown.

The victim suffered multiple stab wounds and was transported by Oak Hall Rescue to Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital where she was treated and released.

50-year-old Doretha Nadd of Horntown was arrested Monday on a charge of malicious wounding. Nadd is being held in the Accomack County Jail without bond.

There is no further information at the time.

Google Map for coordinates 37.970594 by -75.461489.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.