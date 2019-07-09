Virginia State Police searching for three wanted sex offenders

The Virginia State Police Sex Offender Investigative Unit is searching for three convicted sex offenders who are registered but no longer living at their Amherst County residences.

All three are wanted for failing to re-register as a sex offender.

60-year-old Danny Ray Campbell is a white male with gray hair and blue eyes. He is 5’11 in height and weighs approximately 240 lbs. Campbell is currently registered as living on West Perch Road, but the SOIU has not been able to make contact with him there in several months. Campbell is wanted for one count of failure to re-register.

54-year-old Elizabeth Jane Gilbert is a white female with blonde hair and hazel eyes. She is 5’3 in height and weighs approximately 220 lbs. Gilbert was previously registered as living on Johns Creek Road, but has not lived there in several months. Gilbert is wanted for one count of failure to re-register. Gilbert also has ties to the Portsmouth and Virginia Beach areas.

61-year-old Steven Howard Trent is a white male with gray hair and brown eyes. He is 5’8 in height and weighs approximately 230 lbs. Trent was previously registered as living at a South Coolwell Road address, but is no longer living there. Trent is wanted for one count of failure to re-register.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of wanted sex offenders is encouraged to contact state police by using the “Tips” link located under the offender’s picture on the Virginia State Police Sex Offender Registry located at this link.