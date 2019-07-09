Virginia Senate Majority Leader Tommy Norment withdraws his gun bill

Posted 2:12 pm, July 9, 2019, by

Sen. Tommy Norment of Williamsburg (Photo: VCU Capital News Service)

RICHMOND, Va. — A legislative special session called by Gov. Ralph Northam took a turn Tuesday.

Senate Majority Leader Tommy Norment (R – James City) announced that he will withdraw the gun bill he proposed only 24 hours before.

Norment filed a bill Monday that would extend a state prohibition on guns in courthouses to any “building owned or used by a locality for governmental purposes.” The proposal would also increase the penalty for breaking the law from a misdemeanor to a felony.

Political experts called Norment’s bill surprising and unexpected considering Republicans have historically blocked gun-control measures. So much so, the Virginia Senate GOP majority whip offered his resignation calling Norment’s proposal “a great betrayal,” CBS 6 reported.

Tuesday afternoon, Norment said he will withdraw the gun bill because “as currently drafted, the legislation represents neither my views nor my intention.”

“I do not support -nor will I support – any measure that restricts the constitutional rights of law-abiding citizens,” Norment added.

Norment apologized to his caucus and moved to reinstate Stanley to his position as GOP majority whip, according to The Associated Press.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.