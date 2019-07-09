× Tuesday’s First Warning Forecast: A return to sunshine, cooler and less humid

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Cooler and less humid… Temperatures will only reach the low to mid 80s today, about 5 degrees below normal for this time of year. Humidity will continue to drop through the day, so we won’t have to worry about a heat index. Any leftover clouds will clear out this morning and we will see mostly sunny skies this afternoon.

Sunshine will continue for Wednesday with highs warming a few degrees, to the mid 80s. Humidity will stay low tomorrow. Highs will climb to upper 80s and low 90s for the end of the week with more humidity. Afternoon heat index values will reach the upper 90s to near 100. Scattered showers and storms will return for Thursday and Friday.

It will still be hot and humid this weekend with a mix of sun and clouds and lower rain chances.

Today: AM Clearing, PM Sunshine. Highs in the low-mid 80s. Winds: NE/E 5-15

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds: E 5-10

Tomorrow: A Few Clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: E/SE 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

July 9th

1977 Tornado: Goochland Co

2008 EF1 Tornado: Petersburg

Tropical Update

A trough of low pressure located over southwestern Georgia is expected to move south to southwest during the next day or so, and a broad area of low pressure is forecast to form over the northeastern Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday. Once the disturbance is over water, environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for development and a tropical depression is likely to form by the end of the week while the system moves west across the northern Gulf of Mexico.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Medium (40%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: High (80%)

