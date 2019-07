Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - This week, on Coast Live’s “Toasting Tuesday,” we’re drinking pink, with ‘Sea Salt Dry Rose’ from Marlborough, New Zealand.

This 2018 wine is slightly effervescent, light and dry with notes of dried berries and sweet mint. It pairs well with summer foods like grilled salmon, as well as picnic fare, like a turkey or tuna fish sandwiches. It also makes a great cocktail topper.

You can find ‘Sea Salt Dry Rose’ at local grocery and wine shops for $15 to $18. Cheers!