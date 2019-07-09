Swimming advisory issued for Norfolk beach

NORFOLK, Va. – The Virginia Department of Health issued a swimming advisory Tuesday for one Ocean View beach.

Health officials say the bacteria results for Captains Quarter Beach exceed safe levels.

Recreational waters are monitored for bacteria routinely during the summer swimming season, using indicator organisms such as enterococci, the indicator of choice for estuarine and marine waters.

Enterococci are a group of organisms used to determine the amount of fecal contamination of recreation water. They do not cause illness, but research shows when enterococci are present, other disease-causing organisms may be as well.

People swimming or playing in waters with bacteria levels higher than the standard have an increased risk of developing gastrointestinal illness.

