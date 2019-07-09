Police trying to identify suspect after Hampton convenience store robbery

HAMPTON, Va. – Police are trying to identify a suspect in connection with a business robbery that happened on Tuesday.

Around 10:38 p.m., officials received reports of a business robbery that had occurred at the 7–Eleven located in the 2600 block of Cunningham Drive.

The investigation revealed that the suspect entered the business, displayed a firearm, and demanded money.

After receiving an undisclosed amount of money the suspect fled the area on foot and was last seen on foot walking towards the rear of the store.

The suspect is described as a white male, wearing all black and a mask. There were no injuries as a result of this incident.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at (757)–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.