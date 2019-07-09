Police searching for man who robbed Hampton bank

HAMPTON, Va. – Hampton Police say a man robbed a bank Tuesday afternoon, and they need your help finding him.

Shortly after 2 p.m., dispatchers received a call in reference to a hold-up alarm at the BB&T Bank in the 2100 block of Coliseum Drive. An investigation revealed the suspect entered the bank and passed a note demanding money to the teller.

After receiving an undisclosed amount of money, the suspect fled the bank on foot.

The suspect is described as a black male who in his early-to-mid-30s with a dark skin tone. He is said to be of skinny build, approximately 6′ tall and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt.

Anyone who has information that will help police is asked to call the Hampton Police Division at (757) 727-6111 or the Crime Line 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887). Tips may also be submitted anonymously at P3Tips.com.

Download the News 3 app for updates.