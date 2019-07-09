Police searching for man who robbed Hampton bank

Posted 4:47 pm, July 9, 2019, by

HAMPTON, Va. – Hampton Police say a man robbed a bank Tuesday afternoon, and they need your help finding him.

Photo: Hampton Police Division

Shortly after 2 p.m., dispatchers received a call in reference to a hold-up alarm at the BB&T Bank in the 2100 block of Coliseum Drive. An investigation revealed the suspect entered the bank and passed a note demanding money to the teller.

After receiving an undisclosed amount of money, the suspect fled the bank on foot.

The suspect is described as a black male who in his early-to-mid-30s with a dark skin tone. He is said to be of skinny build, approximately 6′ tall and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt.

Anyone who has information that will help police is asked to call the Hampton Police Division at (757) 727-6111 or the Crime Line 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887). Tips may also be submitted anonymously at P3Tips.com.

Download the News 3 app for updates. 

Google Map for coordinates 37.046875 by -76.390611.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.