Patrick’s First Warning Forecast: July weather returns

The system that brought us showers and storms Monday afternoon and evening ushered in some very comfortable July weather. We have been enjoying lots of sunshine, lower temperatures and lower humidity values.

But all that will be changing for the next few days. The cold front that brought the milder weather will be moving back as a warm front. That will mean more heat, more humidity and higher storm chances.

Your Wednesday will start off very pleasant, with plenty of sunshine and morning low temperatures in the 60s. But by the afternoon you will notice an increase in humidity and temperatures. Most of us will make it into the mid-to-upper 80s with a few lower 90s inland. But we should still enjoy sunny, dry weather.

That changes on Thursday as that warm front crosses the region. We will wake up to more heat and more humidity and by the afternoon more thunderstorms develop. Expect high temperatures on Thursday near 90 with heat index values approaching the triple digits.

And it will be even hotter and muggier on Friday with actual temperatures in the low 90s and feels-like temperatures in the low 100s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms also look likely on Friday afternoon and evening.

And while the weekend will still be hot and muggy, it is looking mainly dry with just a 20% chance for storms on Saturday and Sunday.

