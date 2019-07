NORFOLK, Va. – Police are investigating a shooting in the 12 block of Strand Street in Norfolk that left one man dead and another injured.

Officials say the shooting happened around 1 a.m. Tuesday.

The man who sustained non-life threatening injuries was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

The Norfolk Police Department says it does not any further information on the shooting. The department did say it would release more details as it continues its investigation.

