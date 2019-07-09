Officials searching for missing person in water near Sandbridge

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Several agencies are responding to a reported drowning that happened Tuesday afternoon.

Around 12:40 p.m., police received a call in regards to a drowning in the 4000 block of Sandpiper Road.

Virginia Beach Police and the Coast Guard have confirmed that they are working together to look for the missing person.

Sandbridge lifeguard supervisors are responding to the area with jet skis.

The Coast Guard is currently responding to the scene by small boat and helicopter. Virginia Beach EMS, firefighters and other officials are also on scene.

