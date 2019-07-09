Newport News teen shot in face by flare gun

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police are investigating after a teenager was shot in the face by a flare gun on Monday.

Around 12:07 p.m., police are firefighters responded to the 400 block of Turlington Road in regards to a report that someone had been shot in the face with a flare gun.

When police arrived they found that a 15-year-old male had burn marks, a wound to his face, and burns to his hands due to being struck by the flare.

The teen was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The investigation revealed that the victim was walking with a group of known male juveniles and at some point he was shot.

The investigation remains ongoing. There is no further information at this time.