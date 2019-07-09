Newport News teen shot in face by flare gun

Posted 11:44 am, July 9, 2019, by , Updated at 11:45AM, July 9, 2019

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police are investigating after a teenager was shot in the face by a flare gun on Monday.

Around 12:07 p.m., police are firefighters responded to the 400 block of Turlington Road in regards to a report that someone had been shot in the face with a flare gun.

When police arrived they found that a 15-year-old male had burn marks, a wound to his face, and burns to his hands due to being struck by the flare.

The teen was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The investigation revealed that the victim was walking with a group of known male juveniles and at some point he was shot.

The investigation remains ongoing. There is no further information at this time.

Google Map for coordinates 37.083261 by -76.497503.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.