NORFOLK, Va. – Police are investigating after a stabbing happened on Tuesday.

Around 9:50 a.m., police responded to reports of a stabbing in the 7400 block of Fenner Street.

A woman was transported by medics to a local hospital with non-life threatening lacerations.

Police say that a man has been detained in relation to this incident.

There is no further information at this time and the investigation remains ongoing.

