Man arrested on drug charges in Pasquotank County

PAQUOTANK Co., Va. – A traffic stop lead to an arrest on Sunday.

Around 8:40 p.m., Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling through Queenswood Subdivision, after it failed to stop at a stop sign.

A male driver and female passenger were in the car at the time of the stop. The driver was found to be a convicted felon in possession of a stolen firearm.

A search of the vehicle lead to the deputies finding cocaine and other drug paraphernalia items, reports say.

The driver was arrested and charged with No Operator’s License, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Possession of a Firearm by Felon, and Felony Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance.

The bond was set at $60,000.