HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Cytomeglovirus (CMV) is a virus that can infect people of any age and typically has little to no symptoms. The concern arises when infected women become pregnant, as it can create a higher risk of congenital defects in newborn babies.

Dr. Mary Bailey joins us to discuss the virus and a new clinical study that aims to develop a vaccine to prevent CMV.

