Kristin Davis tears up recalling racism directed at her baby

Kristin Davis is the proud mother of two black children, but she knows that she can never fully understand what they most go through in this world.

The “Sex and The City” star appears in the latest episode of “Red Table Talk” titled, “Should White People Adopt Black Kids?”

Davis sat down with hosts Jada Pinkett Smith and her mother, Adrienne Banfield Norris, about being a single mother to an adopted black daughter and son.

The actress, 54, adopted a baby boy last year and and daughter Gemma, now 7, in 2011.

Pinkett Smith mentioned that some within the black community have felt at times that such parents were attempting to be “white saviors.”

Davis acknowledged that.

“Look, I get why there’s not trust,” she said. “I get it deep in my bones why there’s not trust and why would your community trust my community with its babies?”

Davis got tearful recalling an instance when she was holding her daughter who was a baby at the time and people would say, “Won’t she be a great basketball player.”

“I would just have to be, like, ‘This is a baby. How could you say that without just being mortified?,” she recalled. “That was when it began.”

She also said that as a white person, she can never fully grasp what it means and feels like to be black,

“I don’t understand how you could take [racism] every day. But I will never be black, no matter how hard I try,” Davis said. “That is the truth, and we have to accept it. Therefore, I will never be able to say to Gemma, ‘I understand how you feel because this happened to me.’ That’s what’s painful and hard.”