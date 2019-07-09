× FEMA urging Hampton Roads residents to prepare for hurricane season now

HAMPTON ROADS – FEMA and the National Flood Insurance Program are urging residents in Norfolk, Virginia Beach, and Newport News to prepare for hurricane season now.

During Hurricane Florence last year, the dangerous storm surge and high tide caused flooding in normally dry areas near the coast, and this year, NOAA is predicting 4-8 hurricanes, including 2-4 storms category 3 or higher.

With hurricane season now here, FEMA says that one of the most important steps homeowners and renters can take to prepare is to buy flood insurance, which allows individuals, communities and businesses to recover faster and more fully after a disaster.

Just one inch of water in an average-sized home can cost more than $25,000 in repairs, and most homeowners and renters policies typically do not cover flood damage. The 2019 Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to November 30.

In addition to purchasing flood insurance, residents are advised to prepare by creating an evacuation plan, stocking an emergency kit with enough supplies like food, medicine, and water for at least three days for family and pets, keeping important documents in a safe place, and taking measures to protect property from storm damage.

For more information, visit this link or call 1-800-427-4661.