HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - As summer heat continues, there are many dangers that both humans and pets face while spending time outdoors. Lee Ensley from the Norfolk SPCA shares some of the warning signs that your dog may be overheating and some tips on how to keep cool.

Plus, she shows how to make a summer treat for Valentine, an adoptable dog at the SPCA.

To find more information on Valentine and other adoptable animals, visit the Norfolk SPCA or go online at norfolkspca.com/.