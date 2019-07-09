Coast Guard suspends search for teacher missing in Virginia Beach waters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Coast Guard has suspended its search for a teacher who went missing trying to save his student in Virginia Beach waters on Tuesday.

This is the latest information as crews are scaling back the search for Reuven Bauman, who never returned after entering the ocean around 12:30 p.m., in the 4000 block of Sandpiper Road.

Joel Rubin, representing the Norfolk Jewish community, confirmed Bauman was the teacher who went missing. According to the website for the Jewish religious school Toras Chaim in Norfolk, Bauman taught seventh and eighth grade boys, plus third grade Judaic Studies.

The 35-year-old man went into the waters to save a 13-year-old student who got caught in a rip current in the Back Bay National Wildlife Refuge. The teen was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.

The Coast Guard says that where the two went in the water is somewhere that is off-limits to swimming, surfing and boating.

"It was rough out there on the coast yesterday, and that's where the swimmer went into the water. If the simmer was on the surface of the water, our assets would have been able to find him," said Capt. Kevin Carroll of the U.S. Coast Guard. "We always try to respond as if our own family was in distress."

An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City, a 45-foot Response Boat and a medium boat crew from Coast Guard Station Little Creek helped search alongside crews from the Virginia Beach Fire Department and the Virginia Marine Police.

There are no lifeguards in the area, and red flags were flying. Swimming is prohibited in that area, so it's unclear why anyone was in the water.

"Water is pulling in two different directions. The inshore current's going north, the outer current's going south, so it's kind of making it difficult for search patterns, as well as the water is in rough conditions. There are red flags in the Sandbridge area, and this happened on a beach were swimming is prohibited," said Cat Watson with Virginia Beach EMS.

Norfolk Rabbi Alexander Haber spoke with News 3 reporter Chelsea Donovan earlier Tuesday afternoon, saying he saw a bunch of kids swimming in the National Wildlife Refuge near Little Island Park when a male went in after one of the children who was struggling.

Haber said he is aware there was no swimming in the water but would not elaborate as to why the children were in there. He is asking the public for prayers at this hour.

While the Coast Guard has called off its search, Capt. Carroll expressed how much this man did for the 13-year-old he said, and the significant it brings of being a hero.

"This man went into the water because there was a distressed teenager and he was going out to save him and uh the young man was saved and unfortunately he was not. His efforts were truly heroic."

The Coast Guard added that family of Bauman's is still conducting a search of their own. They have come down from New York and New Jersey to look for him in the water of the Sandbridge area of Virginia Beach.

