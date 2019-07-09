City council votes on future of memorial site, building renovation after Virginia Beach mass shooting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Hampton Roads is taking action in the aftermath of gun violence.

A memorial’s site future was at the heart of discussions among Virginia Beach City Council members Tuesday after the May 31 mass shooting at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center.

Tuesday night, city leaders decided to listen to the community before taking any action on creating a permanent memorial. They’ll get feedback throughout the rest of the summer and will have a proposal on what to do in the fall.

The council voted 11-0 to also approve more than $3 million that will be used to renovate Building 2 where the shooting happened.