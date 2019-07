Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Dr. Manish Patel is a local orthopedic surgeon who has developed a minimally invasive technique called the Jiffy Total Knee. This procedure is different from a traditional knee replacement in that muscles do not have to be cut to replace the joint, allowing for less pain and a faster recovery. For more information visit jiffyknee.com.

