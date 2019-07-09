× A Better Night’s Sleep: Medications, their risks and alternatives to help you sleep

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Do you have trouble falling asleep? You’re not alone.

Experts say between 20 to 30 percent of Americans suffer from some sort of insomnia, meaning they have trouble falling and staying asleep.

Dr. Vandana Dhawan says in her 13 years at Sleep Specialists of Tidewater in Chesapeake she’s seen the number of patients with sleep troubles go up and up.

She says, for many, stress and anxiety play a big role.

“We have a lot of stress in our society. Stress at work, stress at home,” Dr. Dhawan told News 3. “Women are more prone to insomnia than men.”

And many of her patients are quick to turn to Ambien, Lunesta and other sleep medications. Dr. Dhawan says around 10 million Americans use sleeping pills regularly.

It’s not too much of an issue when pills are used short-term or here-and-there, but when someone uses them regularly for longer than a couple months, Dr. Dhawan says it’s concerning, especially when medications do their job too well and the effects last longer than intended.

“If the medication is still in your system, you could be drowsy and it increases your chances of having a motor vehicle accident,” she said. “A lot of other cases reported sleepwalking with medications like Ambien. Patients are not aware of it at all. They drove in the middle of the night and they didn’t know it at all. These medications can cause some serious side-effects.”

Dr. Dhawan says she works with her patients on alternative treatments that are natural and less risky. Watch News 3 This Morning as we go over them.