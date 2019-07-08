Wanted Bertie Co. man arrested for firearm charges, identity theft

BERTIE Co., N.C. – Deputies have arrested a man wanted on several charges including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and identify theft.

There were outstanding warrants for 51-year-old Jeffrey Harrison’s arrest for felony larceny of a motor vehicle, felony larceny of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and identity theft, deputies said.

Harrison was taken into custody at around 5:20 p.m., Monday afternoon by the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office, according to the Kelford Volunteer Fire Department.

There is no further information at this time.

