NORFOLK, Va. – U.S. Marshals along with the Norfolk Police Department K-9, arrested a murder suspect Monday morning.

Around 9:30 a.m., U.S. Marshals watched John Wilson walk into the Tinee Giant located at 7101 Sewells Point Road. Once Wilson exited the store, he was taken into custody.

Wilson is currently facing one count of murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Wilson is being held at the Norfolk City Jail.

There is no further information at this time.