Portsmouth Detectives searching for missing man

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Detectives with the Portsmouth Police Department’s Special Victims Unit are searching for a missing man.

According to detectives, 63-year-old Bryan K. Draper was last seen at his home, located in the 1000 block of Mt. Vernon Avenue, on Saturday, at 12:30 p.m.

No one has seen or heard from Draper since he left his home. Detectives are concerned for his well-being because he requires medicine that he does not have with him.

Draper is a black male who is around 5’9” tall and weighs 190 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue sweatpants and a red and blue New York Yankees ball cap.

If you have seen Draper or know his whereabouts, please contact the Portsmouth Police Department immediately at (757) 393-5300 or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).