Newport News men sentenced for drug and gun crimes

Posted 6:42 pm, July 8, 2019, by

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A man was sentenced Monday to more than 17 years in prison for drug trafficking and discharging a firearm.

Court documents say that 28-year-old Aaron Robinson and his co-defendant, 31-year-old Rodrick Greene, participated in a heroin, cocaine base and cocaine trafficking conspiracy in Hampton Roads from September 2017 to March 2018.

In December 2017, Robinson discharged a firearm during a drug trafficking crime at the Budget Lodge Motel in Newport News, where one individual was shot in the stomach and leg.

Both men were arrested in March 2018, after conducting a cocaine transaction and Greene was found in possession of a firearm used in furtherance of the cocaine sale.

Greene previously pleaded guilty and was sentenced on July 1 to over seven years in prison for his role in the drug trafficking conspiracy and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

