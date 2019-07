HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Rough weather that made it through northeastern North Carolina and Hampton Roads on Monday caused power outages for customers of Dominion Energy.

Some of the cities seeing the most damage are in Hampton Roads.

Cities experiencing power outages include Hampton (247), Chesapeake (64), Isle of Wight (30), Norfolk (596), Portsmouth (5), Suffolk (112), Virginia Beach (1,137).

According to Dominion Energy, some of the outages are because of trees that have downed power lines.

