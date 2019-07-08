× Monday’s First Warning Forecast: More storms today, cooler tomorrow

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Rain and storms to start the week… Scattered showers and storms will continue today as cold front slowly slides through the region. Severe storms are not expected but strong storms with heavy rain and lightning are likely. Localized flooding will be our biggest concern. Temperatures will cool to the mid 80s today, a few degrees below normal for this time of year.

Tuesday may be the nicest day of the week. Highs will cool to the low and mid 80s with falling humidity. We will start with some leftover clouds, then clear to sunshine for the afternoon. The only issue tomorrow with be NE/E winds at 10 to 15 mph.

Sunshine will continue for Wednesday with highs warming to the mid and upper 80s. Highs will climb to near 90 for the end of the week with more humidity. Scattered showers and storms will return for Thursday and Friday.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SW/NE 5-15

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms. Lows in the low 70s. Winds: NE 5-15

Tomorrow: Clearing Skies. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Winds: NE/E 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Grasses)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

July 8th

1896 Tornadoes: Petersburg, Surry Co, James City Co, Williamsburg

1977 Tornado: Caroline Co

2005 Tornadoes: East Central VA

Tropical Update

A trough of low pressure located over the southeastern United States is forecast to move south toward the Gulf of Mexico. Some gradual development is possible and a tropical depression could form by the end of the week while the low meanders near the northern Gulf Coast.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (near 0%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: High (70%)

