PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police in Portsmouth are investigating after a man walked into Maryview Hospital with a gunshot wound around 2:30 a.m. on Monday.

According to officials, the man was shot in the lower body, and the wound is non-life threatening.

Police have not released any further information at this time.

If you have any information about this or any crime in the City of Portsmouth, investigators urge you to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Download the News 3 App for updates on this shooting.