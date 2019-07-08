Man dies from injuries sustained in Newport News hit and run

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A 56-year-old Poquoson man has died from injuries he received after being hit by a vehicle in Newport News.

Newport News Police say Herbert Wilson died after being struck by a vehicle on June 27 around 3:30 in the area of Colleen Drive and Laramie Court. Police are still looking for the driver in the hit and run incident.

Police still need your help in locating the other driver and vehicle involved.

Anyone with information about this accident is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or go online at P3tips.com.

