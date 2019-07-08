Man barricades himself inside Virginia Beach home

Posted 10:46 pm, July 8, 2019, by

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Beach Police Department is working a barricade situation in the 400 block of Becton Place Monday night.

Dispatchers received a call for a domestic case around 8:37 p.m.

Officers arrived on scene and met with the residents. During the investigation, authorities say a man with access to weapons in the house refused to come out of the home or to further communicate with police.

At this time, police say the man is the only person inside the home. Officers are still on scene trying to communicate with him.

Members of the VBPD SWAT team are assisting in this case.

This is still an active case, and police are asking you to avoid the area.

There is no further information.

This story will continue to be updated as more details become available.

Stay with News 3 for updates. 

Google Map for coordinates 36.844907 by -76.087980.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.