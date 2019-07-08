Man barricades himself inside Virginia Beach home

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Beach Police Department is working a barricade situation in the 400 block of Becton Place Monday night.

Dispatchers received a call for a domestic case around 8:37 p.m.

Officers arrived on scene and met with the residents. During the investigation, authorities say a man with access to weapons in the house refused to come out of the home or to further communicate with police.

At this time, police say the man is the only person inside the home. Officers are still on scene trying to communicate with him.

Members of the VBPD SWAT team are assisting in this case.

This is still an active case, and police are asking you to avoid the area.

