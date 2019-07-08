Man arrested, accused of eluding Newport News police on stolen motorcycle then fleeing

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A man was arrested on Thursday after allegedly eluding police on a stolen motorcycle and then fleeing the scene.

Around 12:29 p.m., an officer who was in the 11800 block of Jefferson Avenue saw a motorcycle that they say was speeding.

The officer attempted to make a traffic stop, but the motorcyclist failed to comply. The motorcyclist continued southbound and then turned onto Thimble Shoals Boulevard.

The officer approached the intersection and observed the motorcycle lying on its side and a man running from it. The officer then pursued the individual on foot.

Other officers responded to assist and the individual was detained in the area.

Officers learned that the motorcycle was listed as stolen out of Maryland. 26-year-old Keilynd Riedel Rice of Chesapeake, was arrested and turned over to the custody of the Newport News City Jail.

Rice is charged with one count each: speeding, disregarding or eluding law enforcement command, operating a motorcycle without a special license/endorsement, and larceny.