Man arrested, accused of becoming disordely & spitting on Newport News police officer

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A man was arrested on Friday after reports say he became disorderly and spit on a police officer.

Around 3:30 p.m., officials were given reports of a burglary that had just happened in the 1000 block of Old Denbigh Boulevard.

Officers spoke to a woman when they arrived on scene who said that someone broke into her home and damaged her furniture but did not take anything.

While police were speaking with the victim, an man known to the victim approached the residence and became disorderly with officers and shouted profane language. The officer also detected an odor of alcoholic beverage coming from the man.

The man, 35-year-old Stanley Keith Brown II, was then detained. During the interaction with officers, Brown continued shouting profane statements, kicked the patrol vehicle and spit on an officer, reports say.

Brown was arrested and turned over to the custody of the Newport News City Jail. He is charged with one count each profane swearing or intoxication in public and assault on a law enforcement officer.