Making cocktails for National Michelada Day on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Chef Patrick Evans Hylton helps up to celebrate National Michelada Day and reveals some great brunch and wine locations in Hampton Roads.

MARVELOUS MICHELADA

Michelada is a light, refreshing beer cocktail, and now is the time to celebrate with National Michelada Day on July 12.

The recipe is easy: tomato juice, peppers and spices kick up the flavor, and beer brings the punch to the party. Our Marvelous Micheelada in today’s Coast Live segment is made with Pineeapple Grenade, a refreshing German Hefeweizen brewed by our friends at Young Veteran’s Brewing Company in Virginia Beach. You can use any lighter flavored beers, such as a pilsner or wheat beer.

Here’s how to make my Marvelous Michelada:

On a shallow plate, pour 4 tablespoons my Ches-Mex seasoning (recipe follows) or prepared seasoned salt. Rub the cut side of a lime wedge all along the rim of a pint glass and invert the glass onto the plate to salt the rim. Set the glass upright and squeeze the juice of another lime wedge into the glass; toss in. Add 4 ounces tomato juice, 2 teaspoons seasoning, 2 teaspoons hot sauce, and 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce, and stir. Fill with chilled beer and serve.

Here’s how to make my Ches-Mex seasoning:

In a small bowl combine 1 tablespoon chili powder, 1/2 tablespoon cumin, 1 teaspoon pepper, 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder, 1/2 teaspoon oregano, 1/2 teaspoon onion powder, 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes, 1/2 teaspoon salt, and a dash of dry mustard. Whisk to combine. Store in an air-tight container for up to six months.

Beer from Young Veterans Brewing. Company: www.YVBC.com

WATERMELON

WITH GRILLED HALLOUMI, TOASTED PINENUTS, AND BASIL VINAIGRETTE

Watermelons are the quintessential summer fruit, and fresh in season now. You can enjoy watermelon in many ways, especially sliced and eaten chilled at a cook out. Another way to enjoy is with complimentary flavors, likes those found in my Watermelon with Grilled Halloumi, Toasted Pinenuts, and Basil Vinaigrette.

Here’s how to make the salad:

Slice the watermelon in half-inch rings, remove rind, and cut into cubes. Add to platter. Heat grill to high; slice the halloumi into 1-inch pieces. Place the halloumi on the grill and cook undisturbed until lightly charred, about 1-2 minutes. Flip, and grill the other side about 1-2 minutes. Cheese should still be firm. Remove to a platter and arrange on watermelon. Toss pinenuts in a skillet, and toast over high heat for 2-3 minutes, stirring frequently. Remove and sprinkle lover melon. Drizzle with Basil Vinaigrette (recipe follows) or other favorite vinaigrette.

Here’s how to make my Basil Vinaigrette:

In a sealable jar add 3/4 cups extra virgin olive oil, 1/4 cup white wine vinegar, 2-3 tablespoons minced fresh basil, 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard, 1/2 teaspoon salt, 1/4 teaspoon black pepper, and a pinch of sugar. Place on lid and shake vigorously.

BRUNCH AT THE BIER GARDEN

The new Bier Garden Festhaus is now offering brunch. The Virginia Beach location opened earlier this year; Kevin and Stefanie Osfolk own this and the Portsmouth Bier Garden. At brunch, look for a mix of traditional German and traditional brunch fare.

Recently I enjoyed the Farmer’s Breakfast, a hearty platter of two bockwurst sausage, two sunny side-up eggs served with sweet Bavarian mustard, and bratkartofflen, which are German pan-fried potatoes.

More information on Bier Garden at: www.BierGarden.com

CHEERS TO ZOES RESTAURANT

Zoes Steak and Seafood named America’s 100 Best Wine Restaurants; the accolades come from Wine Enthusiast Magazine. It is one of only two restaurants in the state with the designation.

This may be one of the biggest national accolades I have received in 30 years in the business,” says Marc Sauter, shown, Zoes’ sommelier and one of the restaurant owners. Sauter is now at the third of four levels in the Court of Master Sommeliers and an Advance Master Sommelier Candidate. He is custodian of a wine list of more than 600 selections, plus another 1,000 offerings not on the list. Around 45 of those are served by the glass.

More information on Zoes Restaurant at: www.ZoesVB.com

For Reads, Recipes and Resources, visit www.VirginiaEatsAndDrinks.com