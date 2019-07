NORFOLK, Va. – A two-vehicle crash at the intersection of N. Military Highway and E. Little Creek Road left eight people hurt Monday afternoon.

Police responded to the area around 1:30 p.m.

Authorities say the victims, four of whom were children ages 10-15, were taken to the hospital for treatment. Their injuries are said to be non-life-threatening.

The roadway is now clear, police say.

There is no further information.

