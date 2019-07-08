Former UVA basketball standouts ink NBA deals

While deals have been in place for weeks, former UVA basketball standouts waited until the weekend to sign with NBA teams due to the moratorium period.

De’Andre Hunter, who was drafted fourth overall in the 2019 NBA Draft, signed with the Atlanta Hawks. The rookie was originally drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers before being traded.

Hunter was ACC Defensive Player of the Year, averaging 15.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 32.5 minutes

Suns rookie Ty Jerome was officially selected No. 24 overall by the Philadelphia 76ers – but was traded to, and signed with, the Phoenix Suns.

He averaged career highs in points (13.6), rebounds (4.2) and assists (5.5) during his junior season in 2018-19.

Kyle Guy, who was named the Most Outstanding Player of the 2019 NCAA men’s Final Four following Virginia’s first ever national championship, signed a two-way contract with the Sacramento Kings.

The 55th overall selection in the 2019 NBA Draft has been impressive in NBA Summer League action. He averaged 12.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 27.3 minutes per game in three California Classic appearances.

Guy recorded 21 points, two rebounds, five assists and one steal in 30 minutes against the Chinese National Team during NBA Summer League action in Las Vegas.

Guy ranks first all-time at UVA in 3-point percentage (42.5%) and second in made 3-pointers (254).

Kings Sign Kyle Guy to a Two-Way Contract » https://t.co/rBegI1YGSA pic.twitter.com/BkYP5aAG3i — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) July 7, 2019

The Pacers’ sign-and-trade for Malcolm Brogdon became official on Saturday.

Brogdon, who averaged 15.6 points and 4.5 rebounds in 64 starts for the Bucks, signed a four-year, $85 million deal with Indiana.