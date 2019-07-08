× First Warning Forecast: Tracking a break from the rain, heat and humidity

A cold front slowly slides through the region this evening. Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible. Localized flooding and gusty winds will be our biggest threats. It hasn’t been as hot with temperatures in the mid 80s, but it has still been on the humid side.

Tuesday and Wednesday are looking like the two best days this week as an area of high pressure builds over the area. Dewpoints will slip into the 60s which will give us a little break from the high humidity. High temperatures will top out in the mid 80s. The only issue tomorrow with be NE/E winds at 10 to 15 mph. Dry conditions continue into Wednesday with highs in the mid and upper 80s.

We will return to our summer-like pattern Thursday and Friday with highs in the upper 80s to near 90. It will be humid with the chance for afternoon showers and storms. We are keeping our eye on a potential tropical system that could form across the northern Gulf of Mexico. Still too far out to tell if we will get any moisture from this system.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

A trough of low pressure located over central Georgia is forecast to move southward toward the northeastern Gulf of Mexico, where a broad area of low pressure is expected to form on Wednesday. Environmental and ocean conditions are forecast to be conducive for development and a tropical depression is likely to form by the end of the week while the low moves slowly westward over northern Gulf of Mexico.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (near 30%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: High (80%)

