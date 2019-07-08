Disney recalling ‘Forky’ plush toy due to choking hazard

Disney is recalling a ‘Forky’ plush toy due to choking hazards, according to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission.

This recall specifically involves an 11” plush toy from Disney Pixar’s Toy Story 4.

The toy has poseable arms, a base, rainbow screen art on top of foot and plastic rolling ‘googly’ eyes.

The eyes are comprised of three parts; a white plastic base, a clear plastic dome and a small black plastic disc within the dome, which represents the character’s pupil.

The tracking code information is included on the sewn in label attached to the base of the toy.

For more information or to contact Disney for more information, click here.