HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Executive Chef David A. Jones from The Arbors at Port Warwick, is "Cooking on the Coast" with another of his signature dishes: Pan-seared fresh Salmon fillet and Gulf Shrimp Limone.

It's served with sautéed fresh vegetables, spinach and Mediterranean couscous limone - sautéed with sweet bell peppers, olives, sun-dried tomatoes and Capers.

