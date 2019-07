Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - We talk with Robert Griesmer from the Virginia Air and Space Center about the exciting events taking place to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11's landing on the moon in 1969. We learn more about the history of the landing and the new Apollo exhibits at the Air and Space Center.

