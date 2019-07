Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Many senior citizens are neglecting to eat a healthy diet due to family being away or just convenience. Elaine Pridgen from The Arbors at Port Warwick joins us to share some of the many benefits of eating healthy, such as preventing dementia, and discusses two upcoming events that will educate individuals on nutrition.

Plus, Chef David teaches us how to cook up a salmon dish that is not only healthy, but also delicious.

