8-year-old hit by mail truck while riding bike in Norfolk

Posted 7:49 pm, July 8, 2019, by

NORFOLK, Va. – An 8-year-old boy is still in the hospital after being hit by a mail truck while riding his bicycle.

Norfolk Police said it happened on July 3rd at 6:30 p.m. on Tidewater Drive near Muskogee Ave.

Officers said the U.S. Postal Service driver was pulling into a nearby parking lot when they hit the child.

Eye witnesses tell News 3 the boy’s father was with him when it happened.

The child was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Neighbors, however, said he may be there for a while as he recovers.

Reporter Erin Miller will have the full story tonight at 11 on WTKR.

