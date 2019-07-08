8-year-old hit by mail truck while riding bike in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – An 8-year-old boy is still in the hospital after being hit by a mail truck while riding his bicycle.

Norfolk Police said it happened on July 3rd at 6:30 p.m. on Tidewater Drive near Muskogee Ave.

Officers said the U.S. Postal Service driver was pulling into a nearby parking lot when they hit the child.

Eye witnesses tell News 3 the boy’s father was with him when it happened.

The child was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Neighbors, however, said he may be there for a while as he recovers.

